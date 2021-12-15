SlateStone Wealth LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,810 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,400,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $71,359,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.11. 199,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,182,574. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.12. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $106.92 and a one year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

