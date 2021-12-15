SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 1,502 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.7% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.00. 48,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,761,263. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.63 and a beta of 1.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.67 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.04.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $17,582,060.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,696 shares of company stock worth $46,540,479 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.