SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Gap Down to $39.49

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.49, but opened at $37.65. SkyWest shares last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 1,266 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 210.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

