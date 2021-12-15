Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) Short Interest Up 180.0% in November

Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,934,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $7,189,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $820,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,619,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,930,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SKYA opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Skydeck Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

