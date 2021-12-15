Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.05.

SKLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Skillz alerts:

In other news, CRO Casey Chafkin purchased 86,500 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $1,005,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $898,664.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 618,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,009. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Skillz by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 440,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,495,224. Skillz has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.