Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.05.
SKLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
In other news, CRO Casey Chafkin purchased 86,500 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $1,005,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $898,664.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 618,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,009. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SKLZ traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 440,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,495,224. Skillz has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Skillz Company Profile
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.