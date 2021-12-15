SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Announces Earnings Results

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 56,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,709. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SkillSoft has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

In related news, CFO Ryan H. Murray acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $187,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SkillSoft stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.13% of SkillSoft worth $17,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SKIL shares. Barclays increased their target price on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

