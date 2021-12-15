SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund stock opened at C$12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$101.35 million and a PE ratio of 32.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.30. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$2.26 and a 52 week high of C$13.88.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

