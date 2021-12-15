SingularityDAO Market Cap Hits $32.08 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002320 BTC on exchanges. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $32.08 million and $2.15 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SingularityDAO has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00037494 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00198645 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,322,684 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

