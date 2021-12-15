Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 416 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $133.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $135.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.25 and its 200 day moving average is $124.56.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

