Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 374 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,659,402. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $143.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.68 and a twelve month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

