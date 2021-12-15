Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,631,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,488,000 after buying an additional 37,849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,618,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,884,000 after buying an additional 42,656 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,086,000 after buying an additional 53,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,035,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,829,000 after buying an additional 105,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $151.69 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.03 and a one year high of $155.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

