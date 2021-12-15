Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $92,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after buying an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $117,439,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after buying an additional 1,345,186 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 72.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,594,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,255,000 after buying an additional 1,093,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 33.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,981,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,819,000 after buying an additional 991,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.98 and a beta of 1.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

