Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $85,000 Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 210.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Datadog by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $130,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $107,391,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Datadog by 68.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,442,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,225,000 after purchasing an additional 992,343 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $2,720,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,718,673 shares of company stock worth $447,550,005. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog stock opened at $160.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.28 and its 200 day moving average is $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,148.35 and a beta of 1.04. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

