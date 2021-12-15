Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $158,000 Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 101.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 16.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,602,000 after buying an additional 25,282 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 65,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $255,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PKI opened at $182.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $192.63.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

