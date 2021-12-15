Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 132 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

NYSE:WMT opened at $144.94 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,534,124 shares of company stock worth $916,696,716 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.