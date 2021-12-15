Simmons Bank Makes New Investment in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 644.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 118.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 130,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter worth $987,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 10.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Vuzix stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Vuzix Co. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 191.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Raj Rajgopal acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.