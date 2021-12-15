Silver Lake Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.16. 256,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,274,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average is $60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

