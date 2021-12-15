Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities makes up approximately 1.8% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 481,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 67.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth $421,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,779. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.11 and a twelve month high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

