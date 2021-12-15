Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,176 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,228,447. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $19.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.