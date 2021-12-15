Silver Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:SLCR) Trading Down 0.1%

Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 47,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 124,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCR. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 317.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after buying an additional 2,199,848 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 1,454.5% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,174,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 1,099,139 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $10,585,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,999,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Silver Crest Acquisition by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 778,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 428,119 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

