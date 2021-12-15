Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth $113,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 81,579 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 105.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sify Technologies by 299.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

