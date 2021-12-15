Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Increases By 631.6%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 631.6% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGRS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 67.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 32.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

