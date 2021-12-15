Short Interest in Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Grows By 200.0%

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wacoal stock opened at $94.94 on Wednesday. Wacoal has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $116.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Wacoal Company Profile
Featured Story: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Wacoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacoal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.