Short Interest in Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Grows By 200.0%

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wacoal stock opened at $94.94 on Wednesday. Wacoal has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $116.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Wacoal alerts:

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Wacoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacoal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.