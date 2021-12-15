Short Interest in Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Grows By 600.0%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VMNGF opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Vanstar Mining Resources has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development and operation of mining properties. It focuses on the operation of Nelligan project. The company was founded on May 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

