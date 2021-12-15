Short Interest in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Declines By 93.4%

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the November 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 443,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:HUGS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,500. USHG Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of USHG Acquisition by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

