Short Interest in University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Declines By 66.7%

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNIB opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. University Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

University Bancorp Company Profile

University Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary. It offers acceptance of checking, savings, and time deposits. It operates through the following segments: The Bank and Midwest; University Lending Group, LLC (ULG); UIF Corporation (UIF); and Holding Company.

