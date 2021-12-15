Short Interest in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Decreases By 53.1%

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SWZ stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.64. 14,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,286. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,235,927 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 227,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 143,605 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 126,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 64,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,352 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.