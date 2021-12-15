Short Interest in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Decreases By 53.1%

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SWZ stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.64. 14,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,286. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $10.10.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
