Short Interest in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Expands By 500.8%

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 581,600 shares, a growth of 500.8% from the November 15th total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,816.0 days.

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $28.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.50.

BIOVF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

