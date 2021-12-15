Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Decreases By 96.8%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the November 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWMAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swedish Match AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.
Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.83. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.
Featured Article: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.