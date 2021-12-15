Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Decreases By 96.8%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the November 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWMAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swedish Match AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.83. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $552.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

