Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Rises By 395.5%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 395.5% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Standard Bank Group stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 50,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,372. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. Standard Bank Group has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of providing banking and financial services. The firm offers transactional banking, saving, borrowing, lending, investment, insurance, risk management, wealth management, and advisory services. It operates through the following business units: Personal and Business Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Central and Other; Banking Activities, Other Banking Interest, and Liberty.

