Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Rises By 395.5%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 395.5% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Standard Bank Group stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 50,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,372. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. Standard Bank Group has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $10.56.
About Standard Bank Group
