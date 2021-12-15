Short Interest in Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Expands By 6,057.1%

Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 6,057.1% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OPTHF opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Optimi Health has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.22.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Optimi Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimi Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.