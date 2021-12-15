Short Interest in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Grows By 466.7%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OMRON stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $103.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,649. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.71. OMRON has a one year low of $71.61 and a one year high of $107.49.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of OMRON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of OMRON by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of OMRON by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OMRON by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,876,000 after purchasing an additional 70,752 shares during the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

