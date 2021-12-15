Short Interest in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Grows By 466.7%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OMRON stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $103.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,649. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.71. OMRON has a one year low of $71.61 and a one year high of $107.49.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of OMRON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.
OMRON Company Profile
OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.
