Short Interest in Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Declines By 93.8%

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMND traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 170,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,148. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. Mastermind has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc is an involvement marketing service agency, which designs, creates and develops branding and marketing campaigns. Its programs include creating & managing digital content, designing websites, social media & sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising & communications and branding. The company was founded in December 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

