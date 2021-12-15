Short Interest in Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Drops By 99.3%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the November 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Luminex Resources stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Luminex Resources has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.

Luminex Resources Company Profile

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Tarqui and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

