Short Interest in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Decreases By 54.2%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the November 15th total of 43,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIXT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lixte Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lixte Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 10.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIXT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 69,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,110. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77. Lixte Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

