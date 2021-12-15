Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Rises By 118.2%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Konica Minolta stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. 904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. Konica Minolta has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

KNCAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

