Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Expands By 161.4%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 661,300 shares, a growth of 161.4% from the November 15th total of 253,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,613.0 days.

Shares of Isuzu Motors stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. Isuzu Motors has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

