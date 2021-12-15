Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Drops By 51.9%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $72.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.95.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.
