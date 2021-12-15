Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Drops By 51.9%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $72.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.95.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,883,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.