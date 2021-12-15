Short Interest in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Expands By 100.0%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KBWP stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.26. 2,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,305. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.21.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.537 per share. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.