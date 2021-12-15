Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Declines By 54.8%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the November 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HENOY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 61,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,820. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

