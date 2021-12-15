Short Interest in Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) Increases By 645.7%

Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 645.7% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 686,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSSN remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 105,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,269. Fision has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get Fision alerts:

Fision Company Profile

FISION Corp. engages in the provision of proprietary cloud-based software solutions to automate the marketing functions and activities of its customers. Its primary product offering is the Fision platform, a marketing software that collects, stores, prioritizes, organizes, streamlines, integrates and distributes the numerous digital marketing assets of customers including videos, images, logos and other brand materials, presentations, social media content, and any other material marketing assets.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.