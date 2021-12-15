Short Interest in Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) Increases By 645.7%

Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 645.7% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 686,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FSSN remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 105,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,269. Fision has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
Fision Company Profile
