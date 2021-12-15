Short Interest in Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Increases By 143.2%

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 143.2% from the November 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 540.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleanaway Waste Management to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Cleanaway Waste Management stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. engages in the provision of total waste management, industrial, and environment services. It operates through the following segments: Solid Waste Services, Liquid Waste and Health Services, and Industrial Services and Waste Services. The Solid Waste Services segment includes commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for all types of solid waste stream and ownership and management of waste transfer stations and landfills.

