Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Expands By 2,200.0%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.99.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

CLLNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellnex Telecom has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.