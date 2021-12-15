Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Drops By 62.7%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the November 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:BOE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. 153,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,393. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $12.82.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.
Featured Story: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.