Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Drops By 62.7%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the November 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:BOE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. 153,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,393. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stolper Co grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 56,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 35.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 331,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

