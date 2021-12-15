Short Interest in Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Increases By 188.5%

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 827,300 shares, an increase of 188.5% from the November 15th total of 286,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.2 days.

Shares of BCCLF stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. Becle has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

Becle Company Profile

Becle SAB de CV is a alcoholic beverage producing company. It is engaged in manufacturing, distribution, export, import, bottling, and marketing of distilled alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including tequila, whiskey, and rum. The company was founded in 1758 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

