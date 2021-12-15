Short Interest in Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) Rises By 800.0%

Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of POND traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. 125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,544. Angel Pond has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Angel Pond stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Angel Pond as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is based in New York.

