Short Interest in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Drops By 67.0%

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the November 15th total of 161,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.85 million, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99. Amryt Pharma has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a negative net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amryt Pharma will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jonestrading began coverage on Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Global Frontier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

