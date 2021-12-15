Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Grows By 178.1%

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 178.1% from the November 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGD. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $12.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.