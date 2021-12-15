Shehnaaz Suliman Sells 75,000 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shehnaaz Suliman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,711,500.00.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Alector by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alector by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

