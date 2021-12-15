SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Price Target Increased to CHF 3,150 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to CHF 3,150 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. SGS has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98.

Get SGS alerts:

About SGS

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.